Maryland women’s basketball dominate at home, beat Minnesota 94-62

Ashley Owusu scores a wide open layup, after Mimi Collins [not pictured] forces a steal.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – In another dominant display on home court, the Maryland women’s basketball team defeat the Minnesota Gophers 94-62, in their second meeting with them this season.

Ashley Owusu led the scoring for the home team, with 24 points; while Diamond Miller added 20 points. 23 points in this game came from 13 forced turnovers from the Terps.

The Gophers got out to an early 5-0 lead, before the Terrapins stiffled them with a full court press; forcing them to make mistakes, and opening up Maryland’s 10-0 run.

“You know we got some 10 second – back court violations which was something we showed on film last game that we thought we could have got to.: said Head Coach Brenda Frese, when asked about the defensive turnaround. “So they took that the next progression, the next step. I thought end of quarters, we didn’t let any momentum go into quarters, by getting great stops. So that’s where I’m really excited – is now we’re playing both ends of the floor and that’s what you have to be able to have for March.”

