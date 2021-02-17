Maryland women’s basketball demolishes Illinois, 103-58

Maryland senior guard Katie Benzan shoots a three during a 103-58 win over Illinois. Benzan led the team with a game high 22 points.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball team crushed Illinois on Wednesday afternoon, 103-58.

“We kind of took off where we left at Nebraska,” head coach Brenda Frese said. “I thought our start was tremendous. We were really aggressive. I think we forced them into nine turnovers to start in that first [quarter.] Just really loved our aggressiveness and our effort.”

Senior guard Katie Benzan led the way with a game high 22 points. She scored 11 points in the first quarter alone as Maryland jumped out to a 20-2 lead. The Terps led 29-11 after one.

“Coach [Frese] always said we want to give the first punch right away,” Benzan said. “And I just really embodied that mentality I guess today. Some days it will fall, some days it’s not, but as a team we just punched first and we dominated. And Coach B always says, we took their air right in the first quarter.”

Senior forward Chloe Bibby added 20 points, while sophomore guard Ashley Owusu scored 17 points and had 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

The win improves Maryland to 15-2 overall and 11-1 in Big Ten play, following a 95-73 win at Nebraska, which was Frese’s 500th win as Maryland’s head coach.

