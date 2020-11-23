Maryland women’s basketball conference schedule released by Big Ten

Maryland head coach Brenda Frese reacts after Maryland defeated Ohio State to win the NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Indianapolis. Maryland defeated Ohio State 82-65. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Women’s basketball team has their 2020-2021 conference schedule announced by the Big Ten.

The 12th ranked Terps will have a home-and-home matchup in their league against No. 20 Ohio State, Rutgers, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, Wisconsin, and Penn State.

The Terps will have single matchups against No. 16 Indiana, No. 17 Northwestern, No. 25 Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, and Nebraska.

Last season, Maryland won both the Big Ten season title, and tournament title; winning 17 consecutive games to end their season. The Terps will open their conference schedule on the road, on December 14th, against Rutgers.

Since Maryland joined the Big Ten in the 2014-2015 season, the Terps have only lost four home games against conference opponents, with a 48-4 record. They are 108-14 overall against conference opponents.

The Terps will open their season for a three-game tournament in Florida, for the Gulf Coast Showcase. Their first opponent is against Davidson, then Missouri State, and then Arkansas. Their first home game, will be on December 3rd, against Towson.