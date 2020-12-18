Maryland WBB hosting JMU saturday, next week’s game vs. Ohio State canceled

Head Coach Brenda Frese, coaching on the sidelines with a mask on, through the pandemic.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland women’s basketball team announced that its game against Ohio State previously scheduled for Wednesday is now postponed. But they are slated to take the court Saturday morning.

Maryland is set to welcome James Madison to the Xfinity Center, a mid major program out of the Colonial Athletic Association. Last season, the Dukes gave the Terps a run for their money.

In Harrisonburg, Maryland rallied from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter, to defeat JMU 70-68.

This season, both squads have different looks, but head coach Brenda Frese says her team is motivated for their only scheduled game before New Year’s Eve.

“I think if anything our returners remember we were down 20 to JMU last year and pulled it out so they’re going to come in with a motivation and we’re going to get their best shot,” Frese said. “We know when we line up against any team, we always get their shot.”