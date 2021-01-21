Maryland volleyball opens season Friday

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – It’s been a long offseason for the University of Maryland volleyball team.

The volleyball season, which is usually in the Fall, was postponed to the Spring. The Terps will begin their schedule, which consists of all Big Ten opponents on Friday, visiting Ohio State for a 3 p.m. start time.

Maryland brings in the No. 19 overall freshman class and are led by head coach Adam Hughes who is entering his third season as head coach and seventh overall with the program.

“We’ve never had a time when you have five months, four and a half months to just work and try to develop yourself. I think there are some challenges there with not seeing an opponent. You don’t really know what you’re going to see in the Big Ten,” Hughes told WDVM. “But I think that’s kind of fun about this spring season, it will be kind of a crash course. You don’t get a chance to really test yourself in preseason. You start off in the Big Ten.”

Senior outside hitter Erika Pritchard will be a name to watch for Maryland. She was named a 2020-21 preseason All-Big Ten honoree by the conference for the second straight season. She is the only Terp in program history to receive that honor.

Maryland finished last season 13-19 overall and 5-15 in Big Ten play.