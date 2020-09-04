Maryland Terrapins suspend all training activities

A detailed view of a Maryland football helmet during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – In an official statement from the university, the Maryland Athletics Department will suspend all training activities.

On August 31st and September 1st, 2020, the University Health Center conducted on-campus screening for 501 student-athletes. A total of 46 student-athletes received positive COVID-19 results, affecting 10 different programs.

The athletes will be tested again on Tuesday, September 8, and all athletics training activities have been suspended until those test results are received.

To date, the University Health Center has conducted 2,191 tests, which have yielded 63 positive COVID-19 results.

In the statement, Maryland’s Athletic Director Damon Evans says, “As we experience an unprecedented year in college athletics and across the entire country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to keep the health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes and staff first and foremost. The most recent testing results have revealed an uptick in positive tests among Maryland student-athletes. Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily pausing all workouts for our programs. We continue to educate our student-athletes and staff about best practices and protocols to be safe this time. We look forward to when our student-athletes can safely return to workouts and then re-start their seasons.”