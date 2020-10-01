Maryland Terrapin coaches will take voluntary pay cuts

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – From the University of Maryland’s Athletic Department, 13 coaches and Athletic Director Damon Evans have volunteered to take pay cuts. Coaches that receive supplementary pay have agreed to take up to 10 percent of voluntary pay cuts. Athletic Director Damon Evans will take an additional voluntary pay cut of 10 percent from his supplemental pay.

Those head coaches include: Mark Turgeon (men’s basketball), Sasho Cirovski (men’s soccer), Brenda Frese (women’s basketball), Michael Locksley (football), Missy Meharg (field hockey), Cathy Reese (women’s lacrosse), and John Tillman (men’s lacrosse).

Additionally, some of Maryland’s highest paying assistant coaches will take voluntary pay cuts on their supplemental pay. Those assistant coaches are men’s basketball coaches Matt Brady, Deandre Haynes and Orlando Ranson and football coaches George Helow, Jon Hoke and Scottie Montgomery.

“This is an incredible demonstration of generosity and commitment to the mission of our athletic department,” said Evans. “I appreciate these coaches’ continued understanding during these unprecedented times. The pandemic has dealt us a financial crisis that requires difficult decisions. We continue to stay resilient and we will get through this together. Focus on the health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes remains our top priority as we are committed to maintaining their student experience to the best of our abilities.”