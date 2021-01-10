Maryland stay undefeated in Big Ten play, as they dominate Purdue with an 83-46 win

Maryland guard Ashley Owusu (15) celebrates with teammates after a play against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Terrapins were back home, against the Purdue Boilermakers; as they came out this game with a 83-46 win. Maryland held them to just 24 percent shooting on the day, Maryland’s best field goal percentage defense since joining the Big Ten.

“I was really proud of the defensive effort, for us to hold a great team like Purdue to 46 points and 24 percent field goal percentage,” said Head Coach Brenda Frese, in her post game press conference.. “I thought we had great intensity, even in the third quarter where we had a little bit of a lapse. I called the timeout and they really responded with that 17-0 run. I loved how we shared the basketball and played today with great energy. This was our third game in six days, so to be able to see the bench come in and give us the lift that we needed to have. Bird, Tai and Zoe really gave us some valuable minutes that we need to continue to have moving forward.”

Despite a lapse in their third quarter; the Terps still managed to stifle Purdue’s offensive efforts, and hold them to just 14 points. Besides that, the Boilermakers only scored 6, 16, and 10 points in the first, second, and fourth respective quarters.

“I mean its been an area that we’ve really tried to focus on, with our team you know on.” said Brenda Frese. “I feel like that’s the biggest area of growth for us. And I thought we locked in – we’ve kind of taken it personally when players have had career highs on us, and I thought we took it personally defensively today.”

Maryland ended up scoring 22 points off turnovers created in this game; with 40 of their total points coming from inside the paint, off 44.2% shooting from field goal.

Head Coach Frese also praised her players that came off the bench, with Tai Kozlova, Alaysia Styles, Faith Masonius, and Zoe Young all contributing minutes, and production for the Terps. The bench combined for 18 points, with a collective 64 minutes played.

“We’ve gotta be able to have that depth, in a really long conference season.” said Coach Frese, “You know hopefully we get to play a lot of games in. Obviously, right now, without Channise [Lewis] available; shortens some of those rotations. So being able to get those minutes today from Alaysia, Tai, and Zoe; we need to be able to continue to build on those minutes to be able to build that depth. So we’re not having to play players through tired minutes.”

Maryland’s next contest will be in four days, this time on the road against Minnesota.