Maryland State Board of Education approve request to start winter sports in December

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Winter sports in Maryland will start on December 7th, after the Maryland State Board of Education approve a request for all local school systems to move up the start date.

With this request, local school systems that started on October 7th can have three separate seasons carry roughly the same length before the end of the school year. This would operate as a change to the current two semester model put forth by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association, that saw all three seasons begin in the second semester, including winter, which would have started February 1st.

In the statement from the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association, it says “LSS, in accordance with COMAR 13A.06.03, are required to participate within defined sport seasons. The defined sport seasons established by the State Superintendent of Schools and State Board of Education shall be adhered to throughout the 2020-2021 academic year.”

School systems that have not begun participating in high school sports on October 7th, are strongly recommended to begin conditioning for winter sports starting December 7th.

With winter sports season potentially starting on December 7th, the timeline shifts so that competitions beginning Jan. 4 and ending Feb. 13. Fall sports will begin on Feb. 13 and conclude competitions on April 17. Spring sports would begin April 17 and run to June 19.