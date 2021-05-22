Maryland Stadium Authority report lists out four designs for new multi-use Hagerstown stadium

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – On Tuesday, the Maryland Stadium Authority released a 237-page report to the Hagerstown City Council; which served concept designs for the new multi-use stadium approved for the city.

“The primary characteristics of the facility is seating capacity at about 5,000 – 3,500 seats – event space up to 400 – includes a community room.” said Al Tyler, Vice President of the Capital Projects Group for the Maryland Stadium Authority. “We understand the project needed to be a part of the conceptual design – and will need to be as part of the actual design and construction of the multi-use. And it also incorporates the Hagerstown cultural trail. That was very important, in all discussion to make sure that was preserved.”

This report included concept designs for the stadium, based on geographical location, adjusting for requests made by the Hagerstown City Council, utility location, land acquisition analysis, & cost, and total cost of each design.

Between the four designs, the stadium would require between $62 million, to nearly $69 million dollars. On Tuesday afternoon, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed legislation which authorized the Maryland Stadium Authority to serve as project manager for the new facility. This allows the MSA issue up to $59.5 million in bonds to finance the project.

The City of Hagerstown will not partially fund this project.

A full report can be found on the Maryland Stadium Authority’s website, mdstad.com.