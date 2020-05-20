Washington Nationals to unveil 2019 World Series Rings during first-ever Virtual Championship Ring Ceremony

Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman holds up the World Series trophy during a parade to celebrate the team’s World Series baseball championship over the Houston Astros, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Nationals announced on Tuesday that they will be unveiling their 2019 World Series championship rings in what will be the first virtual championship ring ceremony in MLB history this Sunday, May 24 at 7 p.m. ET.

“We could not be more excited to finally share our 2019 World Series Champions rings with our players, staff, and fans!,” said Mark D. Lerner, managing principal owner of the Washington Nationals, in a press release. “The various elements of the ring truly capture the Washington Nationals story and the craftsmanship is unparalleled.”

The virtual ceremony will be an hour-long celebration simulcast on Nationals.com, MLB Network, MASN, and the Nationals Facebook and YouTube channels.

*ring* *ring* *ring*



We’re calling to tell you we’re unveiling our World Series championship rings Sunday, May 24.@budweiserusa // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/51yKqcrCVN — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 19, 2020

The celebration will feature appearances from the 2019 World Series team, Nationals ownership, along with other familiar faces from the DMV area. It will also serve as fundraiser to support hunger relief in the Washington D.C. area. During the ceremony, fans are invited to donate to NATS4GOOD Community Response Fund by texting RELIEF to 91347 or by visiting nationals.com/Relief, and are encouraged to include a message of support for the Nationals with their donation that could be included in the broadcast.

All proceeds from the celebration will benefit the Nationals hunger relief partners at World Central Kitchen and Capital Area Food Bank.