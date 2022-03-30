FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Maryland Baseball squeaked out a 3-1 win on the road against George Mason.

It’s the Terps 20th win of the season, improving to 20-5, and is their best start through 25 games in school history.

“It feels pretty good,” said junior outfielder Troy Schreffler Jr. “I think we feel pretty confident.”

“Winning baseball games is not easy,” said head coach Rob Vaughn. “So, coming out of here with a win and moving into conference play is really good for the club.”

Maryland got on the board first in the top of the 3rd, as Nick Lorusso drove in Luke Shliger on an RBI groundout. The Terps then added two more runs in the 8th on back-to-back RBI hits from Troy Schreffler Jr. and Bobby Zmarzlak.

Sophomore pitcher Logan Ott was credited with the win for Maryland, throwing five scoreless innings and giving up only three hits.

The Patriots didn’t make win #20 easy for the Terps. George Mason had eight hits, but left seven players on base. Brett Stallings drove in the only run for Mason in the bottom of the 8th on an RBI single.

Both Maryland and George Mason begin conference play Friday. For the Terps, they are back at home against Penn State, and for the Patriots, they take on VCU at home.