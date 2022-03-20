WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The top-ranked Terrapins improve to 7-0 overall, as Maryland beat the No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers 23-12 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. This is the Terps’ fifth win over a ranked opponent this season.

“There is no question who the number one team in the country is right now,” Virginia Head Coach Lars Tiffany said to start his postgame press conference. “John Tillman, his staff [and] his team proved it from the opening whistle throughout the four quarters.”

“For a lot of the guys, it meant a lot.” said senior Anthony Demaio, “We showed that today with the heart we played with all game.”

Despite a lackluster third-quarter performance, Maryland exploded in the final frame of this game outscoring Virginia 8-3.

“It all started in the middle of the field.” said Head Coach John Tillman, “Luke Wierman, what he did. The wing guys, [John] Geppert was great, Bubba [Fairman], [Jake] Higgins, [Owen] Prybylski, Roman [Puglise] all those guys – those guys were tremendous.”

“Getting those extra possessions allowed us to get into rhythm.”

Four different Maryland players scored hat tricks on Saturday. [Keegan] Khan had four goals, and [Logan] Wisnauskas, [Jonathan] Donville and [Owen] Murphy had three.

“When we were at our best today, the guys were just moving and sharing.” said Tillman, “And they weren’t, they were just trusting the ball would just eventually come back. And everybody is going to do the right thing. Cause if guys don’t do that, guys will stop passing. And to have so many good players that are selfless, it’s hard in any sport. And that’s why I’m super thankful for those guys.”

Maryland will begin the conference portion of its schedule next Sunday with a road trip to take on Big Ten foe Penn State.