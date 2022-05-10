COLLEGE PARK, Md (WDVM) — The Maryland women’s lacrosse team earned the 2-seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

It was a very strong season for the ladies, finishing the year on a nine game winning streak, and winning a Big Ten title over Rutgers.

Now the Terps turn their focus to the NCAA’s, where they will host either Duke or Johns Hopkins on Sunday at home.

“I think it’s going to be a ton of fun,” said junior attacker Libby May. “We have such a great fan base. So many people are going to come out and support. It’s just going to be awesome to have some home games in College Park.

After the last couple of years being plagued by COVID-19, the team finally has a season to showcase their talent, and now is ready to showcase it on a national level.

“We are all so proud of our group as a whole,” said May. “Obviously our team has been through some ups and downs and we battled some adversity, but I’m just so proud of what we have been able to accomplish and I can’t wait for what’s ahead.”