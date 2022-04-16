COLLEGE PARK, Md (WDVM) — On Saturday, Maryland football held their first scrimmage of spring camp.

The Terps will hold one more scrimmage next Saturday, before having their spring game in late April. However, head coach Mike Locksley was pleased with scrimmage day.

“I thought we got a lot of good things done,” said Locksley. “These are the controlled scrimmages where we get the different situations, and I thought there was the right kind of ebb and flow with the scrimmage where I thought both sides did some things offensively, and of course did some things defensively.”

Locksley did mention during his zoom presser that he wanted to see more consistency from the special teams, and hopes to see that area on the field improve throughout the spring.

Maryland football’s spring game will be on April 30 at 12 p.m.