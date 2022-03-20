It’s the Terrapins’ third double-digit win against a Top-15 team

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland women’s lacrosse team remain perfect in their season so far (7-0) with a 16-6 win over No. 12 Rutgers in a battle of the undefeated.

“Really happy with our performance today,” said head coach Cathy Reese in a press release from the school. “We had a lot of ups and downs and overcame some obstacles but huge to come out with a win at home in our first conference game against an undefeated opponent that is very good. Was great to be in front of a great crowd today at The Plex.”

Aurora Cordingley had three goals and two assists for five points. She has at least five points in every game this season. Hannah Leubecker led the way with fourgoals and two assists for six points.

The Terrapins will host UPenn on Wednesday night at 7pm.