COLLEGE PARK, Md (WDVM) — On Friday night, Maryland junior pitcher Ryan Ramsey threw a perfect game against Big Ten opponent Northwestern.

It marks just the second time in program history that a pitcher has thrown a perfect game. The other came back in the spring of 1959. Coming into the season, there have only been 33 in NCAA history, and 19 that have gone nine innings.

Ramsey threw 118 total pitches, striking out 10, as the Terps defeated the Wildcats 13-0.

Maryland continues their incredible 2022 campaign, improving to a 34-8 record (10-3 in conference) and will play Northwestern on Saturday at 2 p.m. in College Park.