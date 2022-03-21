COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Kevin Willard has been named as the new Head Coach of the Maryland men’s basketball program, per a release from the school on Monday. Willard becomes the 10th head coach in program history.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Terrapin family,” said Athletic Director Damon Evans. “We are excited about the future of Maryland basketball with Kevin leading the way…He has made a habit of scheduling challenging opponents and winning in those games as evidenced by his record against Big Ten teams in recent years. He has familiarity with the region, being a native New Yorker and having spent much of his life in the Northeast corridor.”

Willard recently coached Seton Hall to its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last six events that were played. Willard served as the head coach at Seton Hall from 2010-22 where he helped the Pirates to the 2020 Big East Regular Season Championship and the 2016 Big East Tournament Championship.

“Growing up and coaching in the region, I have always admired the Maryland basketball program and being named the new head coach of one of the biggest brands in college basketball is a tremendous honor,” said Willard in a press release. “Having coached against Maryland several times and at XFINITY Center, I know how Terp fans feel about their team and understand their expectations. Skill development and a dedication to academic success will be cornerstones of our program and I can promise Terp Nation we will work to make them proud of this basketball team as we build winners on the court and in the classroom.”

In the last nine seasons his teams have posted .500 or better records. He has a 225-161 overall record at Seton Hall in 12 seasons, second all-time in victories (225) in Seton Hall basketball history and has the most wins in conference play in program history (110). He posted seven 20-win seasons with six coming in the last seven years. He also finished in the top-four in the Big East on six occasions.

Willard was named head coach of the Seton Hall men’s basketball program on March 29, 2010. He became the 19th head coach in Seton Hall history joining the Pirates after three years serving as the head coach at Iona. Prior to the start of his career as a head coach, Willard was an assistant and associate head coach for six years at Louisville, where he was mentored by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Pitino.

At Louisville, Willard was responsible for assisting with the Cardinals’ game preparations, scouting and preparing game plans. He also served as chief recruiting coordinator. During his tenure, Louisville was ranked in the Top 25 for five seasons and reached the postseason in each of his six years.

Maryland will host an introductory press conference on Tuesday at 6 pm with Willard at the XFINITY Center.