LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team is set to announce its new name, 18 months after first announcing the franchise would get rid of its long-time controversial name, the Washington Redskins.

WDVM 25 Sports will have live team coverage ahead of the announcement from 5:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The team is expected to make the announcement before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Stick with WDVM 25 for the latest updates.