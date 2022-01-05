Terps lose Faith Masonius to torn ACL for season, will look to get back in win column vs. Penn State on Thursday

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland women’s basketball team lost a key depth piece on Wednesday for the season.

Maryland head coach Brenda Frese announced to reporters that junior guard and forward Faith Masonius is our for the season with a torn ACL.

Masonius, who averaged 6.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in nine games off the bench this season, left Sunday’s Terps overtime loss to Indiana with the injury.

The Terps lost to the Hoosiers in overtime, 70-63. Maryland is now 10-4 this season, with all four losses coming to four of the top six teams in the AP poll (No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 5 NC State, No. 6 Indiana). Maryland is currently ranked No. 10 in the poll.

“Anytime you come off of a tough loss like we did, you’re always looking for the right response,” Frese said. “And you know, we’ve had the right response the last two days of practice, but you know, like you said, now you got to follow it up when the bright lights are turned on. When it means something.”

Maryland will have a chance to bounce back on Thursday when they host Penn State. The Nittany Lions are 7-5 overall and have split their two conference games.

“Every day, every game, we’ve got to get a little bit better so that when, you know we play them again in February, when March comes around, we’re ready,” Maryland graduate guard Katie Benzan said. “We want to be peaking at the right time. But just learning from this game, taking those lessons and bringing it the next game. You know, Big Ten is a tough conference, so no game is going to be easy. So we have to bring our all against Penn State.”