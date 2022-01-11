Terps’ Bender drafted number one overall in MLS SuperDraft

Maryland sophomore midfielder Ben Bender was selected first overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft by Charlotte FC on January 11, 2022. (Photo: Maryland Athletics)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The top pick in this year’s MLS SuperDraft comes from the University of Maryland.

Terps sophomore midfielder Ben Bender was selected with the first overall pick of Tuesday’s draft by Charlotte FC.

Bender was the unanimous Big Ten midfielder of the year in 2021 and was an All-Big Ten selection in both seasons with the Terps. He scored seven goals and earned five assists this past season with Maryland.

Bender now joins a long line of Terps at the professional level in soccer, he is the third first overall pick from Maryland in MLS SuperDraft history (Maurice Edu in 2007 and Leo Cullen in 1998.)