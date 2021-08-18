Summer Bash 2021 aims to reach local esports community and raise money for Children’s National Hospital

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – In the past year, through a triple crown of esports events, Game Gym, an esports organization based in Montgomery County, has raised more than $22,000 for the Children’s National Extra Life Foundation.

This upcoming Saturday and Sunday, Game Gym will be holding another virtual event called Summer Bash 2021, the first of this academic year’s three, that will continue the fundraising efforts, engage the local esports community and feature several competitions and a ton of guest speakers.

Game Gym founder and CEO Josh Hafkin tells WDVM that donations made to Children’s National will make a huge difference to some kids.

“Research that we’re funding right now is game based research combined with robotics to help kids with cerebral palsy develop better motor skills,” Hafkin said. “Our goal is to show that this game based research that we’re doing at children’s national, can lead to other games based research in a variety of different other fields.”

This weekend’s event will be live streamed on Twitch. You can find more info about Summer Bash 2021, including how to get involved, how to donate and what speakers there will be at this link.