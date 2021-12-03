Quince Orchard football defeats Wise in 4A state title game, completes undefeated season

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) – The Quince Orchard football team hoisted the MPSSAA 4A state championship trophy at Navy Stadium on Friday, defeating Wise 31-13 and completing a perfect 14-0 season.

The win marks the fourth state title in school history and the second in the past three official seasons for the Cougars under head coach John Kelley. It’s the second undefeated season in school history, the Cougars previously went undefeated when they won the state championship in 2007.

The Cougars jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, with two early touchdowns – Quince Orchard junior quarterback Savan Briggs connected with senior wide receiver and Syracuse commit Donovan Brown for a 20-yard touchdown pass, and then freshman Iverson Howard rushed in for a three-yard score.

Wise, led by Maryland commit quarterback Jaden Sauray, tightened up the game, making it 21-13 in the second quarter. Quince Orchard closed out the game with 10 unanswered points and held Wise scoreless for the latter part of the second quarter and the entire second half.

Quince Orchard placed constant pressure throughout the game and won the battle in the trenches, notching a slew of sacks spread throughout the game. In the third quarter, Vanderbilt commit and cornerback Steven Sannienola earned an interception and in the fourth, senior defensive back Jalen Huskey delivered the dagger with another interception. Howard punched in a one-yard score to put the icing on the cake.