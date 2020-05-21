Orioles legends Zoom Brooks Robinson for 83rd birthday

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame third baseman, Brooks Robinson, celebrated his 83rd birthday on Tuesday. With Maryland still under the stay-at-home order, the O’s held a virtual celebration for the iconic figure instead, hosted by the voice of Camden Yards, Ryan Wagner, who was joined by a few notable guests.

A night we’ll remember forever. HBD Brooks! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/366jM5b6O6 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 19, 2020

Oriole greats, Cal Ripken Jr., Jim Palmer, Eddie Murray and Boog Powell all dropped in to wish Robinson a happy birthday and shared old stories from the comfort of their homes.

Current Orioles players, and front office personnel, along with other Baltimore athletes, including Ravens kicker, Justin Tucker, all stopped by to share birthday wishes. Even Maryland Governor, Larry Hogan, who has been a fan of Robinson since he was a kid, joined the video-room to give his best.

“There’s only one number five,” said Hogan. “I just wanted to come on, on behalf of everybody in Maryland, every single one of us, to wish you a happy 83rd birthday.”

Had the incredible opportunity of wishing a happy 83rd birthday to @Orioles legend Brooks Robinson last night! I’ve been a fan of his ever since I was a kid, and it was a pleasure to join so many great Marylanders for this virtual celebration. https://t.co/pxMRQGAJ14 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 19, 2020

Towards the end of the call, in what purely captured the significant impact Robinson’s career had on many, the Charm City treasure was joined by nine kids who’s parents all named them “Brooks” after their favorite player. One Brooks even had siblings named “Ripken” and “Palmer” and another had a sibling named “Camden.”

Orioles broadcaster and former second baseman, Brian Roberts, introduced all of the Brooks’ saying, “a sports writer used to tell a story, he said, ‘you know, people didn’t name candy bars after Brooks Robinson. People in Baltimore, they named their kids after Brooks Robinson.'”

Robinson played his entire 23 year major league baseball career with the Baltimore Orioles from 1955-1977 which is record for the longest career spent with a single team in major league history.