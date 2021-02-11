Northwest names assistant coach Travis Hawkins head football coach

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Travis Hawkins will be the new head football coach at Northwest High School, the school announced on Thursday.

Hawkins, who spent the last two seasons as Northwest’s defensive backs coach, is a retired NFL, CFL and AFL player and Rockville native that played college football at Maryland and Delaware.

Hawkins is a graduate of Quince Orchard high school, where he was a three-year starter that player cornerback, quarterback, running back and wide receiver. He earned all-state honors his senior season and helped Quince Orchard to a 4A state championship his junior year.

Hawkins takes over for Mike Neubeiser, whose coaching staff he was a part of. Neubeiser led the Jaguars to two state championships in nine seasons.