Northwest boys soccer and Whitman girls soccer to compete in state championship games Saturday night

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Both the Northwest boys soccer team and Whitman girls soccer team will compete for state titles Saturday night at Loyola University in Baltimore.

For the Jaguars, it will be their first state championship appearance in the 24-year history of the school.

“We’re really excited about it obviously, I mean for many and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and these guys have worked really hard to get to this point,” Kert Mease, who has been the team’s head coach since the school’s founding said. “But we understand that getting there isn’t enough. It’s that we’re here to win it.”

In the state quarterfinals, Northwest edged out Catonsville 2-1 in overtime. They used a first half 2-0 lead to beat Bowie 2-1 in the state semifinals. The No. 2 seed Jaguars will battle No. 4 Northwestern on Saturday. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.

“It means everything to me, having a great team to support each other, having this family that we’ve built up,” Northwest senior center back Sebastian Vargas said. “This team is different from 23 years ago, it’s been 23 years, but I knew it since we started here, we had a chance. The energy is different.”

Vargas’ twin Renzo Vargas leads Northwest this season with 12 goals and 5 assists. Diego Ortiz has 6 goals and 7 assists this season for the Jaguars.

The Whitman girls soccer team has won two state championships and made four total appearances in the last decade and a half under head coach Greg Herbert. The Vikings are eager to make their return to the title game though, for the first time since 2018.

Whitman lost in the state title game in 2018, was eliminated early in the playoffs by Churchill in 2019 and did not participate in the 2020 season due to COVID. The team says that the adversity the Vikings’ senior class has endured, makes Saturday’s matchup mean a lot more.

“Really excited. Especially not being able to play last year,” Senior forward Delaney DeMartino said. “This has been a dream come true. We’ve worked so hard this season and especially with this special group of girls, I’m really excited to play on Saturday.”

DeMartino and her sister, sophomore Riley DeMartino, have combined this season for 37 goals and 44 assists, leading the team. Delaney leads all scorers on the squad with 22 goals. Sophomore Gemma Davitian has also found the net 13 times and assisted on 13 goals.

No. 3 seed Whitman will play No. 1 Broadneck on Saturday. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Whitman defeated No. 8 Parkdale 13-0 in the state quarterfinals and No. 7 Sherwood 8-0 in the state semifinals. Broadneck defeated No. 4 Quince Orchard in the state semifinals.

“The key word for us is going to be execution. We’re going to create opportunities, I know Broadnceck is an extremely talented team and a really physical, aggressive team,” Herbert said. “We have some phenomenal offensive players, I think we’ve scored more goals this year than we ever have in my tenure. So I think we’ll get opportunities, it’s just a matter of finishing those opportunities in those key moments.”

WDVM will provide coverage of Northwest and Whitman’s state championship matchups on Saturday.