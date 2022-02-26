COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The No. 5 Maryland women’s lacrosse team dominated No. 7 Florida on Saturday, winning 18-8.

“We knew what we were going to get when we came out today,” Maryland women’s lacrosse head coach Cathy Reese said. “We’ve got a special group that just wants to raise the bar and wants to get better every day.”

The Terps jumped out to a 7-1 lead, but were outscored 5-2 in the second quarter, leading 9-6 at halftime. Maryland closed it out after the break, outscoring the Gators 9-2 in the second half.

Aurora Cordinly, a graduate transfer from Johns Hopkins, led all players with 10 total points, the most points by a Terp since Alex Aust in 2013. Cordingly scored four goals and dished out six assists, the most assists since Aust’s performance in 2013 as well. Junior attacker Hannah Leubecker also scored four goals.

In 2020, before the season was cut short due to COVID, Maryland lost at home to Florida, 15-14.

“That’s a team that we lost to a few years ago in my freshman year,” junior midfielder Shaylan Ahearn said. “Being able to step on the field and own the game, that meant a lot to all of us.”

Maryland will host Delaware on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m., looking to improve to 4-0.