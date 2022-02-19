EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mountaineers defeated Hampton 17-5 in their home opener 17-5 on Saturday, improving to 2-2 n the season.

The Mount was led by Jared McMahon’s five points (4g, 1a) and Kyle DeCrispino’s first career hat trick.

Cormac Giblin added two assists and a goal, while Edward Gigliotti II and Kyle Cullen had two goals and an assist in the victory.

The Mountaineers out-shot the Pirates 60-29 with a 40-19 advantage in shots on goal.

Andrew Preston started the game for the Mount and made four saves in the first half, then Gunnar Luckoski made his debut in the second half and registered 10 saves in net.

This information is from Mount Athletics.