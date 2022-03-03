EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s defeated St. Francis Brooklyn on Wednesday 78-48 to advance to the NEC Tournament Semifinals.

“This is March.” said Dan Engelstad after the game, with his eldest daughter on his lap. “It is the greatest game that we coach and play in the greatest month. Really proud of the effort tonight.”

The Mountaineers shot 55.4 percent (31-of-56) from the field and 46.2 percent (6-of-13) from three-point range in what was the Mount’s second-largest margin of victory in the NEC Tournament. The Mountaineers largest margin of victory was in 1996 when they defeated Long Island University by 35 points, 93-58, in the NEC Quarterfinals.

“I like the fact that we made shots the last two games,” said Engelstad. “We feel like we’re a really dangerous basketball team when we’re not turning the ball over and we can make some shots. We had a tough stretch there in February and we weren’t making shots and it just puts a lot more pressure on your defense. So when the ball goes in the hole, it really helps a lot of things.”

“And it makes me look a whole lot smarter,” Engelstad jokingly added.

Mount’s quarterfinal win over the Terriers was Engelstad’s 150th career win.

“This one was special. The 150 – it’s nice because I have been fortunate enough to coach some really good players [and] being able to see our program elevate is really meaningful, [but] I wasn’t even thinking about that one bit. I just want to keep playing, keep coaching, and these guys did a heck of a job to continue that tonight.”

Engelstad’s was not the only one to reach a milestone in Wednesday’s game as Malik Jefferson became Mount’s NCAA Division I rebound leader (747), and Nana Opoku and Jalen Benjamin each recorded their 1,000th career point.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Jefferson, who playfully added that ‘oh, I’m the leading rebounder’ will be fun to tell people.

Jefferson also made a lot of Mount fans happy when he announced after the game that he would be returning next season for a fifth year.

“That’s what I’m talking about, Malik! Let’s go!” exclaimed Engelstad.

Fellow senior Nana Opoku said he is undecided on if he will return for what would be a sixth year at Mount St. Mary’s for him, but reflected on reaching 1,000 points, all of which he has scored in a Mountaineer uniform.

“It’s been a hell of ride,” said Opoku. “I’ve just enjoyed working hard with this team and just going hard every day, putting in the work, and just building the foundation to get us to where we are now. The 1,000 points is just a plus to add on to what we’ve done here.”

Benjamin, who transferred to Mount St. Mary’s this season from the University of Alabama Birmingham, scored most of his career points as a Blazer. The junior from Raleigh, NC is Mount’s top scorer this season and led the way again on Wednesday with a game-high 16 points and four assists. Mezie Offurum (15), Opoku (15), and Jefferson (12) all in double figure scoring as well.

“This is a special group of guys,” said Benjamin. “I feel like we have a chance this year. We’re doing something special and we’re playing some of our best basketball in the best time of the year and that’s all we can ask for.”

The Mountaineers have prided themselves on being one of the top defensive teams in the conference, and that was on display Wednesday against St. Francis when the Mount held the Terriers to just 48 points, and converted 13 of their turnovers for 19 points.

“St. Francis has some really good players, and some really good ISO players, and for us to hold them to 18 points in the second half speaks volumes of our guys,” said Engelstad.

Mount St. Mary’s will now face top-seeded Bryant on Semifinal Saturday, March 5, at 6:00 p.m. at the Chace Athletic Center. The game will be a rematch of the Mount’s 73-68 victory over the Bulldogs in the NEC Championship game at Bryant last season.



“They’re going to be sky-high for this game. So it’s a big couple of days here to get right and really prep for a team that won the regular season and had a great year, and we’re looking forward to that challenge.”