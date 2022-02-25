EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball improved to 9-7 in the Northeast Conference and 11-12 overall with a 63-40 win over Sacred Heart on Thursday.

“I thought it was a complete game for us,” said Mount head coach Antoine White.

Mount’s 23 point win was the largest margin of victory for the Mountaineers in conference play this season and second largest of the year as the Mountaineers had defeated Valley Forge 102-15 back on November 13th.

Senior guard Michaela Harrison, who is the second leading scorer this season for the Mountaineers, has only averaged 2.75 points per game over the previous four games, despite averaging 32 minutes on the floor during that stretch. On Thursday, Harrison played 29 minutes, and was Mount’s leading scorer with 12 points.

“The game plan was to get her going tonight,” said White. “If we’re going to make this push, we need to get Michaela Harrison up there in our scoring.”

Harrison’s latest scoring numbers are dramatic when you look at her numbers from the start of conference play, when she averaged 16.5 points over the first four games, against three of the four same opponents they have faced in the past four weeks.

A modest Harrison said that “it’s not about me scoring, we just want to come out and win,” but the team does win when they get her more involved. Mount is 6-2 in conference play when Harrison has 10 or more points, 3-3 when she scores less than that.

“A lot of teams have been hugged up on me, but I have put it on myself to get better off-ball movement,” said Harrison. “[Coach] told me ‘just don’t think about it, make plays for your teammates,’ …and [the] offense came to me tonight.”

Along with Harrison’s efforts, and the three other Mountaineers that scored in double figures, Kayla Agentowicz (11), Isabella Hunt (11), Kendall Bresee (10), Mount’s defense was impressive, limiting Sacred Heart to just six points in both the second and fourth quarters. The Mountaineers also forced 19 turnovers that they converted for 22 points.

“We gotta be more active on the defensive end,” said White. “Lately it’s seems like we’ve just kind of been getting punched and not really swinging back, so it was good to see our defense return.”

Mount is currently tied for third place in the NEC standings with Wagner. The Mountaineers will host Central Connecticut for their home regular season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 26).