EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball defeated Saint Francis (PA) 69-53 in the NEC Tournament Quarterfinals on Monday to advance to the Semifinals for the fourth straight year.

“What a team effort,” said Mount head coach Antoine White. “You look at the stat sheet tonight, the way that we played from top to bottom, [was] a total team effort.”

The Mountaineers got off to a slow start, as it took them three minutes to get on the board, but their first points finally came on an Isabella Hunt pass to Michaela Harrison for a layup on a back-door cut.

It would take Mount the next two and a half minutes to catch SFU, but would shortly thereafter take it’s first lead of the game when transfer graduate student, Tess Borgosz, knocked down a deep two for a 10-9 lead.

“I think it was just being a little nervous,” said White on his teams slow start. “They were very excited and the atmosphere tonight was amazing, and shout out to our fans for coming out and supporting us. I think we were just a little bit nervous and I told them ‘we’re getting great looks, just keep shooting it.’ “

Mount went 9-of-17 (.529) from the field and made 6-of-8 (.750) from three point range in the second quarter to outscore the Red Flash 24-13 to lead by 14 at halftime.

“Credit to our players. They’re very very coach-able and they went out and made the key adjustments and played some good basketball.”

In the third, Mount would build a lead as big as 16 points, but SFU would make up some ground, scoring 13 points to Mount’s eight. Kaitlyn Maxwell hit a three at the one minute mark for the Red Flash, followed by a Jenna Mastellona buzzer beater layup to cut the deficit to nine heading into the final frame.

Not faltered, the Mount opened up the scoring in the fourth with an Aryna Taylor three pointer that pushed the lead back to double digits and would remain that way for the rest of the game.

Harrison led he way with a game-high 23 points, two rebounds and two steals, while Kayla Agentowicz and Taylor added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

“We told Mic’, ‘I need you in the paint, I need you to go get some layups, and score off of our back-doors, and then the three-ball is going to come for you’,” said White of his “very talented scorer.”

Harrison’s 23 point night is her second highest scoring performance of the season, making 8-of-15 (.535) from the field and 3-of-7 (.429) from deep.

“You know, everybody had a part in why we won tonight,” said Harrison. “I was just excited that we got to play a playoff game at home. We were clicking on all cylinders and so it’s just so much fun to play when that’s all going on.”

Borgosz was impressive for the Mountaineers, having her best performance with nine points and four rebounds since recording 16 points and five rebounds back on January 21st at Sacred Heart.

“She was awesome,” said White. “Tess was so locked in [that] there was a play that we were running and we were having some success with it, and she said ‘Toine, they’re laying off [of] me at the top of the key, can I shoot it?’ I said ‘I’m mad that you haven’t.’ “

White called for that play on the next possession.

“[Sam] Miller was hanging off of her and she shot it with confidence and the gym went crazy.”

White said that it was in that moment that he knew that his team was locked in.

“The fact that I could have that dialogue with Tess, and her have that confidence, and her point that out to me, I knew my team was locked in.”

SFU came into Monday night’s game leading the NEC in rebounding.

In pregame media, White said that the key for his team against the Red Flash was going to be beating them on the boards and turning them over.

“Single digits for both,” said a proud White.

Mount limited SFU to just seven offensive rebounds and turned them over 16 times, while Mount won the boards 30-28 and only committed nine turnovers.

“It’s just defense for us right now, “said Taylor. “For the past of games that’s been the common trend with us – defense – and we just gotta keep it up.”

Mount benefited from an upset by Bryant over No. 2 seed St. Francis Brooklyn, which means that as the No. 3 seed, the Mountaineers host the No. 4 seed Wagner in the semifinals on Thursday. Tip off for that game is at 7 p.m. at Knott Arena.