EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball will host the Northeast Conference Championship game on Sunday.

It will be the second straight year that the Mountaineers will host the title game, as they look to win back-to-back titles.

“It feels amazing,” said Mount head coach Antoine White about hosting. “The obvious is that we get to do it this time in front of all of our fans.”

When Mount defeated Wagner 70-38 last season to win the program’s first title since 1995, no fans were allowed to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions. This season, the team expects a packed house.

“To be back in the championship game, and have the home court – it’s a feeling that I can’t even describe,” said Frederick, Maryland native Kendall Bresee. “I’ll probably have 30-40 people here, which is amazing.”

Mount has won five straight games coming into the championship game, and have hosted each playoff game as the third seed in the tournament. The Mountaineers will welcome in a seventh-seeded Bryant team who pulled off two upsets, defeating #2 St. Francis Brooklyn in the quarterfinals and #1 Fairleigh Dickinson in the semifinals.

The Mountaineers won both games in the regular season against Bryant. Each contest recording the same final score of 68-52.

This will be the ninth time that Mount will be competing for an NEC Championship in the program’s history. The Mount won three straight titles in 1993, ’94, and ’95, and then Mount, of course, won last season in 2021.

Tip off is set for noon at Knott Arena. The winner earns a bid to the women’s NCAA Tournament.