Montgomery County High School Football Playoffs first round (November 5, 2021)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the first round of the high school football playoffs in Montgomery County and other local action:
4A West Region
No. 8 Gaithersburg vs. No. 1 Quince Orchard: Quince Orchard wins 49-6
No. 7 Clarksburg vs. No. 2 Northwest: Northwest wins 38-13
No. 6 Richard Montgomery vs. No. 3 Churchill: Churchill wins 20-14
No. 5 Walter Johnson vs. No. 4 Bethesda-Chevy Chase: Walter Johnson wins 28-20
2nd round matchups:
- No. 5 Walter Johnson @ No. 1 Quince Orchard
- No. 3 Churchill @ No. 2 Northwest
4A North Region
BYES: No. 1 Paint Branch, No. 2 Blair
No. 6 Wheaton vs. No. 3 Laurel (Saturday)
No. 5 High Point vs. No. 4 Einstein: Einstein wins 42-0
2nd round matchups:
- No. 4 Einstein @ No. 1 Paint Branch
- No. 6 Wheaton/No. 3 Laurel @ No. 2 Blair
4A/3A West Region
No. 8 Watkins Mill vs. No. 1 Seneca Valley: Seneca Valley wins 40-0
2nd round matchups:
- No. 5 Howard @ No. 1 Seneca Valley
- No. 3 Urbana @ No. 2 Mount Hebron
4A/3A South Region
BYES: No. 1 Sherwood, No. 2 Blake
No. 6 Wootton vs. No. 3 Magruder: Magruder wins 16-0
No. 5 Kennedy vs. No. 4 Springbrook: Springbrook wins 28-8
2nd round matchups:
- No. 5 Kennedy @ No. 1 Sherwood
- No. 3 Magruder @ No. 2 Blake
3A West Region
No. 6 South Hagerstown vs. No. 3 Damascus: Damascus wins 54-13
No. 5 Oakdale vs. No. 4 Rockville: Oakdale wins 43-6
2nd round matchups:
- No. 5 Oakdale @ No. 1 Linganore
- No. 3 Damascus @ No. 2 Frederick
2A West Region
No. 5 Poolesville vs. No. 4 Walkersville: Walkersville wins 35-28
WCAC Scores
- St. John’s 20, Gonzaga 17
- Archbishop Carroll 33, St. Mary’s Ryken 26
- Dematha 28, Good Counsel 0
- Paul VI 23, Bishop O’Connell 3
IAC Scores
- Landon 27, Bullis 24
- St. Albans vs. Episcopal (Saturday)
- Georgetown Prep vs. SSSA (Saturday)