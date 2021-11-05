Montgomery County High School Football Playoffs first round (November 5, 2021)

Walter Johnson defeated Bethesda-Chevy Chase on the road, 28-20 in the first round of the Region 4A West playoffs.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the first round of the high school football playoffs in Montgomery County and other local action:

4A West Region

No. 8 Gaithersburg vs. No. 1 Quince Orchard: Quince Orchard wins 49-6

No. 7 Clarksburg vs. No. 2 Northwest: Northwest wins 38-13

No. 6 Richard Montgomery vs. No. 3 Churchill: Churchill wins 20-14

No. 5 Walter Johnson vs. No. 4 Bethesda-Chevy Chase: Walter Johnson wins 28-20

2nd round matchups:

No. 5 Walter Johnson @ No. 1 Quince Orchard

No. 3 Churchill @ No. 2 Northwest

4A North Region

BYES: No. 1 Paint Branch, No. 2 Blair

No. 6 Wheaton vs. No. 3 Laurel (Saturday)

No. 5 High Point vs. No. 4 Einstein: Einstein wins 42-0

2nd round matchups:

No. 4 Einstein @ No. 1 Paint Branch

No. 6 Wheaton/No. 3 Laurel @ No. 2 Blair

4A/3A West Region

No. 8 Watkins Mill vs. No. 1 Seneca Valley: Seneca Valley wins 40-0

2nd round matchups:

No. 5 Howard @ No. 1 Seneca Valley

No. 3 Urbana @ No. 2 Mount Hebron

4A/3A South Region

BYES: No. 1 Sherwood, No. 2 Blake

No. 6 Wootton vs. No. 3 Magruder: Magruder wins 16-0

No. 5 Kennedy vs. No. 4 Springbrook: Springbrook wins 28-8

2nd round matchups:

No. 5 Kennedy @ No. 1 Sherwood

No. 3 Magruder @ No. 2 Blake

3A West Region

No. 6 South Hagerstown vs. No. 3 Damascus: Damascus wins 54-13

No. 5 Oakdale vs. No. 4 Rockville: Oakdale wins 43-6

2nd round matchups:

No. 5 Oakdale @ No. 1 Linganore

No. 3 Damascus @ No. 2 Frederick

2A West Region

No. 5 Poolesville vs. No. 4 Walkersville: Walkersville wins 35-28

WCAC Scores

St. John’s 20, Gonzaga 17

Archbishop Carroll 33, St. Mary’s Ryken 26

Dematha 28, Good Counsel 0

Paul VI 23, Bishop O’Connell 3

IAC Scores