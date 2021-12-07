Montgomery County high school basketball coverage (December 7, 2021)

The Richard Montgomery high school boys basketball team dances in a huddle prior to its season opening game at Rockville high school on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The Rockets won, 60-52.

MONTGOMERY, Md. (WDVM) – After a 641 day absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, high school basketball returned to Montgomery County on Tuesday. WDVM has highlights of three games from the county.

Boys Basketball

Richard Montgomery vs. Rockville: Richard Montgomery wins 60-52

In 2020, the Rockets finished the season as state semifinalists when the season abruptly ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, just before the state semifinals were set to be played. RM faced a tough challenge against Rockville Tuesday night, but closed things out, coming from behind in the second half.

Aufa Rizal led all scorers with 23 points. Nate Yetogsu paced the Rams with 20 points, while Hunter Hausman added 12 points for Rockville.

Richard Montgomery (1-0) will play next Friday at Quince Orchard. Their home opener will be December 17 against Watkins Mill. Both upcoming RM games are scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Rockville (0-1) will also play Quince Orchard next, on Friday at 7:15 p.m., at Rockville.

Girls Basketball

Richard Montgomery vs. Rockville: Rockville wins 48-46

The Rockville and Richard Montgomery girls basketball teams battled in a tight one Tuesday that came down to the final minutes of the fourth quarter. The Rams led by double digits in the final minutes, but RM stormed back late to make things close. Una Mekic led Richard Montgomery with 17 points.

Rockville (1-0), will visit Quince Orchard (1-0) on Friday, the game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Richard Montgomery (0-1), will host QO for a 7:15 p.m. tip next Tuesday, December 14.

Sherwood vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase: Bethesda-Chevy Chase wins 42-17

The Barons had total control of this game from start to finish. BCC opens its season with a dominating 42-17 win over Sherwood on Tuesday. The Barons (1-0), will visit Whitman (1-0) Friday for a 5:30 p.m. battle of Bethesda rivalry matchup. Sherwood will look to get back on track Thursday, hosting Urbana (1-0). The Warriors will face Churchill (1-0) in Olney, next Friday, December 14, at 7:15 p.m.

Additional score and note: The Churchill high school girls basketball team opened its season with a 70-11 victory over Gaithersburg. In 2020, the Bulldogs finished the season with a 24-1 record and were named state semifinalists, when the state semifinals was postponed and eventually canceled. You can watch and read WDVM’s story on Churchill from Tuesday here.