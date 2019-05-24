Middletown Baseball gear up for a shot at the State title
Baseball Preview
MIDDLETOWN, Md. - Middletown Knights Baseball gear up for a chance at the 2A State Title this Saturday at Ripken Stadium at 4PM.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
