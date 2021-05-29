Maryland men’s lacrosse dominates Duke 14-5, advances to national title game

Maryland’s Logan Wisnauskas (12) celebrates a goal against Duke in the semifinals of men’s NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn. (Kassi Jackson/Hartford Courant via AP)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WDVM) – The No. 3 overall seed and undefeated Maryland men’s lacrosse team defeated No. 2 seed Duke 14-5, to advance to the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Game on Saturday.

Jared Bernhardt led the way for the Terps, scoring five goals, matching the Blue Devils’ total for the game.

On Monday, Maryland will try to win its second national title since 2017, winning that year. It’s the sixth trip to the title game under head coach John Tillman in the past 10 years.

Maryland will face No. 4 seed Virginia in the title game. That game will take place on Monday at 1 p.m. in East Hartford, Connecticut.