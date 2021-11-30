Maryland men’s basketball to honor Len Bias as they host Virginia Tech Wednesday

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The University of Maryland is expecting a huge crowd Wednesday night, when the Terps men’s basketball team hosts former ACC foe Virginia Tech.

The Terps will honor Maryland legend Len Bias, who passed away from a drug overdose in 1986, just days after being drafted second overall in the NBA draft by the Boston Celtics. The first 4,000 students will receive gold Len Bias jerseys.

Bias, was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame earlier in November. Maryland will honor Bias’ life and legacy and recognize his parents on the court on Wednesday.

The Terps are 5-2 to start the season, but despite a record that seems strong, the team has struggled, losing to George Mason and Louisville and narrowly defeating several other mid major opponents, dropping the team out of the top 25 rankings.

“It’s been up and down so far in the beginning of the season, we’re still 5-2, that’s good but our our standard here in Maryland is you know, very high,” Maryland senior guard Eric Ayala said. “You know, a lot of people took a lot of things out of us and just take it one day at a time and not put too much pressure on us and have fun. We’re playing basketball at the end of the day.”

After a trip to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving, with a win over Richmond and the loss to the Cardinals, the Terps will have chance to take a big step forward against the Hokies in front of an excited crowd, on a night honoring a legendary superstar.

“Should be our best crowd of the year, we are getting better,” Maryland men’s basketball head coach Mark Turgeon said. “That’s important and you know whether it’s going to be what we all expect it to be, I hope so, but maybe it might not happen tomorrow. Maybe we’ll play well enough to win or whatever but we’re a work in progress.”

