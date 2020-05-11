Local cheer program uses quarantine to prepare for grand opening of new gym

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — The COVID-19 pandemic has completely washed the competition season for Cheer Magic Allstars (CMA) in Boonsboro. But owners Vivian Vega, Natasha Himes, and Stacey Nikirk, have turned this unfortunate time into something good by focusing their efforts into the grand opening of their new gym that they hope to be able to open in June.

In a Zoom interview, Vega, Himes, and Nikirk talked about the challenges they have faced during this quarantine, how they are staying positive with their athletes, and also talked about the opening of their new gym.

The grand opening is scheduled for June 13.