Hoping to turn season around, Maryland men’s basketball hoping to earn second straight win on Saturday vs. Rutgers

Maryland interim head coach Danny Manning signals to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – It wasn’t pretty and it took two overtimes, but the Maryland men’s basketball team finally earned a Big Ten win, when they beat Northwestern 94-87 on Wednesday.

The Terps (9-7 overall, 1-4 Big Ten) will look to make it two wins in a row when Rutgers (9-6 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) comes to the Xfinity Center on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights will be a challenge for the Terps, they have beaten Purdue, Michigan and Nebraska this season.

Currently tied for second to last place in the conference, Maryland still has some work to do to turn their season around in hopes of earning an NCAA Tournament bid.

“The talk is let’s create, let’s continue with the momentum that we’ve created. Right? And so that’s the mindset,” Maryland men’s basketball interim head coach Danny Manning said. “You want to continue to go out and get better each time that you step out on the court. Obviously, we know that each game that we play is one less that we get. And we have to do a much better job with our record to get to where we want to go at the end of the year. So that’s no secret and we all understand that.”