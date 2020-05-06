Former Maryland football head coach passes away at age 96

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Former University of Maryland Head Coach, Roy Lester, passed away on Sunday at the age of 96 due to complications with COVID-19, according to the family.

Lester’s daughter, Amy Lester Greco, announced the passing of her father in a Facebook post.

“How blessed I am to have been his only daughter,” she wrote. “I am not a perfect person but everything good about me came from this beautiful man.”

Before assuming the head coaching position at Maryland, Lester had success as the head coach of Richard Montgomery High School leading the program to a record of 86-10-1. The Richard Montgomery Football Stadium is named after him and he is a member of the school’s hall of fame.

Maryland hired him in 1968 to replace Bob Ward who had only won two games over the two years of his short tenure. Lester didn’t find much more success than his predecessor, leading the Terps to just a 3-7 record in his first season, and to records of 2-9 for the last of his two years as the Terps head coach. Lester would be replaced by Jerry Claiborne who lead Maryland to seven bowl games over the course of his 10 seasons at College Park.

Current Maryland head football coach, Michael Locksley acknowledged Lester’s passing today on Twitter.

Sad to hear about the passing of underrated Terps Head Coach Roy Lester. He came up the ranks as a high school coach and took over during a tumultuous time. He laid the solid foundation for the Claiborne era. Always a Terp🙏🏽🐢 https://t.co/QukOOsSn3m — Michael Locksley (@CoachLocks) May 4, 2020

After he was let go by Maryland, Lester returned to coaching high school football, leading Paint Branch High School to a Class B state championship in 1975. Nine years later he lead Magruder High School to the same game, winning the Class B title and a Class A title in 1986.

A native to West Virginia, Lester was a three sport athlete at WVU, lettering in football, basketball, and baseball. He is also a member of the West Virginia University hall of fame.

Lester is survived by three sons, a daughter, and several grandchildren.

