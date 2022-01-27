Chloe Bibby leads Maryland women’s basketball to win on her bobblehead night

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – With her family in attendance from Australia and her own personal bobblehead given out to fans, Chloe Bibby led Maryland to a 72-55 win over Rutgers on Thursday.
Bibby led all scorers with 22 points and added 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks. Ashley Owusu added 17 points for the Terps.
Maryland struggled in the first half, leading by just four points at the break. The Terps outscored Rutgers 42-29 in the second half to close out the game. With the win, Maryland improved to 14-6 overall and 6-3 in Big Ten play. Rutgers remained winless in the Big Ten with the loss.
Next, Maryland will play at Penn State on Sunday.