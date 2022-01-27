Chloe Bibby leads Maryland women’s basketball to win on her bobblehead night

The Maryland women’s basketball team held its Chloe Bibby bobblehead night on January 27, 2022. Bibby led all scorers in the team’s win over Rutgers with 22 points.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – With her family in attendance from Australia and her own personal bobblehead given out to fans, Chloe Bibby led Maryland to a 72-55 win over Rutgers on Thursday.

Bibby led all scorers with 22 points and added 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks. Ashley Owusu added 17 points for the Terps.

Maryland struggled in the first half, leading by just four points at the break. The Terps outscored Rutgers 42-29 in the second half to close out the game. With the win, Maryland improved to 14-6 overall and 6-3 in Big Ten play. Rutgers remained winless in the Big Ten with the loss.

Next, Maryland will play at Penn State on Sunday.