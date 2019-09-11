Baltimore Orioles Parting Ways with Keys Coaching Staff

FREDERICK, Md.

The Baltimore Orioles will not be renewing the contracts of Frederick Keys manager Ryan Minor, pitching coach Justin Lord, and hitting coach Bobby Rose.

Minor has been a coach in the Orioles Organization since 2008, and has spent the past two seasons as the Keys’ manager.

Frederick finished last this season in the Carolina League in what was their worst season since 2004.

The Frederick moves are not the only changes Baltimore has made. In the last month alone, the Orioles have gotten rid of an additional 22 baseball employees which has included scouts, coordinators, and coaches.

Baltimore’s general manager Mike Elias says that these moves are to better position the ball club to be more competitive in the future.