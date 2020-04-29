Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini talks colon cancer diagnosis; says he plans to be back playing baseball

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — In March, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini left spring training for unspecified reasons, later to be revealed as a stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis.

Mancini just recently opened up about his diagnosis in a Players Tribune article titled “I Am So Lucky,” where he discusses how he felt different at spring training but just thought it was old age.

The 28-year-old’s absence left fans wondering if they would ever see him play again.

In a Zoom conference on Wednesday, Mancini opened up about why he waited over a month to open up about his diagnosis and said that he plans on making a full recovery.