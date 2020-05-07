Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. puts on a show in The Show

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — Baltimore Orioles outfielder, Dwight Smith Jr. was knocked out of the first round of the playoffs in the first ever MLB The Show Players League by Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets in a best-of-three series.

“Playing on that side of it was pretty cool, playing a video game virtually and giving the fans something to talk about and something to cheer for,” said Smith Jr. in a virtual press conference with the media. “It was one of the coolest things I’ve done.”

Despite having the lowest rated roster in the game, Smith Jr. compiled a 19-10 overall record, the fifth best record of the 29-game robin round tournament, all while entertaining fans with his commentary and displaying his lively personality by shouting ‘Welcome to the boom-boom room, baby!’ after he would hit a home run with Trey Mancini, who – by the way – needs a higher rating according to the Smith Jr.

“I honestly thought a lot of guys were really weren’t rated as high, and Trey was one of them. I thought he should have a higher rating than what he did, especially [with] the year he had last year.”

The Peachtree City, GA native even received the accolade of Manager of the Year for getting the Orioles to the playoffs.

A representative was selected by all 30 clubs to compete in the Players League tournament which was hosting by MLB as a way to keep baseball fans entertained while the season is currently postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘MLB The Show’ Players League wrapped up on Sunday with Tampa Bay Rays claiming the inaugural championship with pitcher Blake Snell.