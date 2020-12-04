Maryland set new Big Ten record, as they beat Towson 112-78

Freshman Angel Reese, No. 2 recruit in the nation, leaves game on crutches, with right foot injury

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland women’s basketball team have not lost a home opener since October 31st, 2007, against the U.S National team, in an exhibition game. And that didn’t change tonight, as Maryland rout Towson, 112-78.

This was the second time this season the Terps have crossed the 100-point mark, and their largest margin of victory (34 points) through four games so far.

Sophomore Diamond Miller led the team in scoring with a career-high 28 points, followed by reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year Ashley Owusu, who broke her previous career high, scoring 25 points.

“It’s another thing to say you want it. Like I explained to both of them when I pulled them out tonight, you have to consistently bring it,” said Head Coach Brenda Frese. “For us to be successful this season, they have to be consistent for us. I’m excited. These two are winners. They love to compete. That’s why they came here to Maryland. They wanted that ownership and responsibility.”

The game itself hit a rough patch early, when star freshman Angel Reese, the No. 2 recruit in the nation, left the game with a right foot injury. Frese said she didn’t see what happened that led to the injury, and Reese will continue to be evaluated. Angel Reese earned co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors this past weekend after averaging 17 points and 8.7 rebounds in her debut at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida.

Despite the early setback, the Terps moved on to score another 100-piece, and then some. Maryland shot 21 three pointers in this game, setting a new Big Ten conference record in the process. The Terps shot 67.7 percent from 3pt range.

“Crazy percentage, right? This is really who they’ve presented within our preseason and our practices is that they all can shoot it extremely well,” said Coach Frese. “When we’re being unselfish, we’re really hard to guard with the way we’re able spread it. It does open up the offense because there’s nobody that you can play off of with all the weapons we have on the court.”

“When we share the ball, we’re a really good team. We already knew we had shooters,” Miller said. “We just found our shooters and we took easy shots.”