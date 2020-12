COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – A key player from the Maryland football team has declared for the NFL draft.

Damascus high school grad running back Jake Funk just completed his redshirt senior year, but because of COVID-19 giving all players an optional extra year of eligibility, he had the option to stay one year. Funk announced his decision on Twitter on Monday.

The local product led the Terps on the ground this season, rushing for 516 yards and three touchdowns in just four games.