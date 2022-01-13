Maryland pick up first conference win against Northwestern in double-overtime

Maryland guard Eric Ayala, top, drives against Northwestern guard Chase Audige during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

EVANSTON, Il. (WDVM) – Despite squandering a six point lead with 30 seconds left in regulation, the Maryland Terrapins pull out a 94-87 win in double overtime over the Northwestern Wildcats, marking the first conference win of the season for the Terps.

“Very happy for our guys, cause they’ve continued to battle.” said Danny Manning.

Eric Ayala led Maryland with a career-high 26 points, including his first collegiate double-double, adding 11 rebounds. This is his seventh consecutive game scoring 16 points or more.

Fatts Russell had a slow first half, only picking up two points, but exploded in the second half, and both overtime periods; scoring 21 more points, including four straight free throws at the end of the game to extend their lead.

“It was ‘Think next play’.” said Manning, when speaking about his message to the players late in regulation, “Good, bad, and different; whatever happens we move on to the next play. I thought our guys had a terrific mindset of thinking that throughout the ballgame.”

“This is where we have to take the next step, and turn that corner.” said Eric Ayala, “I definitely think we took the next step today, and headed towards the right direction.”

Maryland will host Rutgers for their next game on Saturday, January 15th. Tip-off is set for 2pm.