COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Behind an 11-0 run in the second quarter that gave Maryland a 47-39 lead at halftime, the Terrapins jumped out in the second half to win against No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast University 89-65.

The Terps managed to hold FGCU to a scoreless drought for the final 3:32 of the second quarter, giving Maryland the space to pull ahead with their lead.

In the third quarter, the Terps jumped out to a quick lead thanks to a nine-point run, seven which came from Angel Reese.

At the end of the third, Maryland lead 71-52.



10 more minutes before the Terps are possibly back in the Sweet 16.



Miller with 22 pts, Reese up to 19. — Allif Karim (@AllifKarim) March 20, 2022

Three different Terrapins scored over 20 points in this game, as the Terps worked through a close fourth quarter, holding on to their lead to win their contest over the Eagles.

With this win, the Terps have made consecutive trips back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014 and 2015.