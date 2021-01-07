Maryland outmatched by #5 Iowa, loses 89-67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – For the first time since the 2007-2008 season, the Maryland Terrapins start their season 6-6, after losing to #5 Iowa, 89-67.

Luka Garza finished with 24 points on the night, Jordan Bohannon had 18 points added to the scoresheet as well. Despite four different scorers in the double digits, the Terrapins were outmatched on all fronts.

“We have no low post presence, specially against the zone.” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon after the game. “It’s kind of hard, to be honest with you. It’s very unusual team, very unusual set of circumstances. Normally we’re a team that gets to the foul line, recently we haven’t but give their zone some credit.”

The Terrapins only got to the foul line six times, and made three of their shots. A lethal point of note for the Terrapins is their lack of production from the three point line. Maryland shot 12 of 35 from deep.

A bright spot for the Terps, senior Darryl Morsell returned to the court, sporting a protective face mask on and playing 22 minutes for Maryland. Morsell only missed one game when his face was hit during the Michigan game on December 31st.