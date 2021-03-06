Maryland men’s lacrosse wins “The Rivalry” against Johns Hopkins, 18-10

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s lacrosse team used 10 unanswered goals and an impressive shutout 8-0 third quarter, to beat Johns Hopkins, 18-10.

The No. 3 Terps hoisted the famous wooden crab trophy as they earned bragging rights and improved to 3-0 on the season.

“Obviously very happy for our guys to get a win over our biggest rival,” head coach John Tillman said. “Certainly not the way we wanted to start the game but I was very proud of the way these guys came out of halftime and played in the third quarter. In these rivalry guys you know anything can happen.”

Senior attacker Jared Bernhardt led the way with a game high five goals.

The Terps will host Rutgers next Saturday, March 13.